Professionals -- S: Tom Welling, Brendan Fraser -- International action series coming to The CW

Per the official logline, Professionals “follows Vincent Corbo (Welling), a top-tier security operative, who is paid to protect the interests of rich and powerful clients by any means necessary – legal or not. After a next-gen medical satellite explodes on launch, Corbo is hired by the rocket’s designer – billionaire futurist Peter Swann (Fraser) — who suspects sabotage. Complicating Corbo’s new gig is his former paramour and now Swann’s fiancée, medical visionary Dr. Grace Davila (Anaya), who is racing to help stave off a global catastrophe. As Corbo and his team of veteran security professionals investigate the rocket disaster, they expose a lethal conspiracy of Swann’s corporate rivals, corrupt government officials, and a shadowy crime syndicate — all working to destroy Swann and take control of his tech empire. Worse, Corbo must also contend with a rogue Europol agent (Ken Duken) who is hellbent on busting him for past sins.”







From Leonine Studios, the series also stars Saïd Taghmaoui (John Wick 3), Lisa Loven Kongsli (Wonder Woman), August Wittgenstein (The Crown), Stevel Marc (The Mauritanian), Tanya Van Graan (Raised by Wolves), and Nic Rasenti (Outlander). Professionals is an official Republic of Ireland and South Africa co-production, shot on location in Ireland and South Africa.



A date and time for the show’s CW premiere will be announced later.



Welling portrayed Smallville‘s Clark Kent for five seasons on The CW (plus five more on The WB) from 2007 to 2011, a role he reprised in 2019 for the Arrowverse’s “Crisis on Infinite Earths” event. Though Fraser has never starred in a CW series, he is a regular on HBO Max’s Doom Patrol, which is Arrowverse-adjacent.

Here's the international trailerApparently this was a show produced for the Scandinavia region for one of their streaming services.The artwork looks like one of those 1990s straight to video action movies.