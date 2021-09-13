Into the Night (Netflix)
Into the Night (Netflix)
I thought we had a thread on this show already, but I searched for a while and couldn't find it. I just learned that season 2 was released on Netflix last week. I'm looking forward to watching it, but I'll have to wait until tomorrow to start.
No spoilers in this post, but for those who haven't seen the show the general premise is that some kind of apocalyptic event is killing everyone on the daytime side of Earth. The people in our story get on a plane and fly "into the night" and try to stay ahead of the dawn. It's a Belgium show but the characters are from a few different countries.
