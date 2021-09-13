The Penguin series in development at HBO Max
HBO Max is developing a series about The Penguin that will be a spinoff of The Batman feature, Variety has learned from sources.
Colin Farrell is set to play the notorious supervillain in The Batman. According to sources, Farrell has been approached to star in the spinoff series but no deal is currently in place. Sources also say that Lauren LeFranc is attached to write the script for the project, which is in its very early stages.
The show would supposedly delve into The Penguins rise to power in the Gotham criminal underworld. The Batman director Matt Reeves and the films producer Dylan Clark would executive produce the Penguin series under their 6th & Idaho and Dylan Clark Productions banners respectively. Warner Bros. Television would produce.
Reps for HBO Max declined to comment.
The Penguin, a.k.a. Oswald Cobblepot, is one of the most famous members of the Batman Rogues Gallery. On the live-action side, the character has previously been played by actors like Burgess Meredith, Danny DeVito, and Robin Lord Taylor.
Farrell has previously starred in television shows like The North Water and True Detective Season 2. He is best known for his roles in films like In Bruges, SWAT, The Lobster, and Seven Psychopaths. He is repped by CAA, Ilene Feldman Management, Hansen Jacobson, and Kovert Creative.
LeFranc most recently served as showrunner on the YouTube Premium original series Impulse. Her other TV credits include Agents of SHIELD, Chuck, and Hemlock Grove. She is repped by CAA, Grandview, and Hansen Jacobson.
The Batman is due to hit theaters in March 2022 after being delayed multiple times due to the pandemic. Robert Pattinson is taking up the mantle of the Dark Knight, with Zoe Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright, and Andy Serkis also among the films cast.
Should the Penguin show go forward, it would be the second spinoff series from The Batman at HBO Max. The streamer has already ordered a drama set within the Gotham Police Department, with Joe Barton attached as the showrunner. It is part of WarnerMedias attempt to launch a new interconnected Batman universe across all of its platforms.
There are several other DC shows in the works at HBO Max, including the Suicide Squad spinoff Peacemaker starring John Cena, a Green Lantern series from Greg Berlanti, and a Justice League Dark series from J.J. Abrams among others.
Isn't that just Gotham?
Not sure if a TV series about The Penguin could possibly be any more interesting than what Robin Lord Taylor already did over 5 seasons of Gotham. One could say he was pretty much the featured villain on that series.
