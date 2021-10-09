DVD Talk Forum

FBI International (CBS) -- From EP Dick Wolf -- Premieres 9/21/21

   
FBI International (CBS) -- From EP Dick Wolf -- Premieres 9/21/21





Here's the 1st teaser. The 1st episode is part of a 3-hour crossover with FBI and Most Wanted.






Apparently FBI International is filmed on location in Budapest, Hungary according to the CBS press release.


Introduction to FBI International characters
Reply Like
Re: FBI International (CBS) -- From EP Dick Wolf -- Premieres 9/21/21
What is the point of this show since they can't carry guns.
