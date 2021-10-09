DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 10/17/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 10/17/21

   
Old 09-10-21, 12:32 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,978
Received 1,093 Likes on 816 Posts
Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 10/17/21




The first trailer for season 7 was released. It's unlisted on YouTube, so I found the link via TV Line.

Premieres October 17th, but will be posted 1 week early on AMC+ like the original show.

https://tvline.com/2021/09/09/fear-t...trailer-video/

Aisha Tyler will also guest star in season 7


I'm looking forward to seeing the post nuclear bomb fall out.
DJariya is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) -- S: Jason Sudeikis -- From the creator of Scrubs

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.