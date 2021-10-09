Fear the Walking Dead (AMC) -- Season 7 -- Premieres 10/17/21
The first trailer for season 7 was released. It's unlisted on YouTube, so I found the link via TV Line.
Premieres October 17th, but will be posted 1 week early on AMC+ like the original show.
https://tvline.com/2021/09/09/fear-t...trailer-video/
Aisha Tyler will also guest star in season 7
I'm looking forward to seeing the post nuclear bomb fall out.
