Star Trek Day -- Live panels streaming 9/8/21 (Star Trek's 55th anniversary)

, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing Blue Skies, which was featured in the season one finale. Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberrys son and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the Star Trek creators indelible impact on science fiction and culture.

Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine

Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise

Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager

George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series

LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation

On September 8, 1966,graced television screens for the first time with The Man Trap, the pilot episode of. On that day,creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-five years later, Paramount+ will honor this important day and the franchises enduring legacy, with the services second annualDay celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all thingsThe following panels will include the casts and creatives from iconictelevision series:The legacy moments will feature the following iconiccast members: