Star Trek Day -- Live panels streaming 9/8/21 (Star Trek's 55th anniversary)

   
Star Trek Day -- Live panels streaming 9/8/21 (Star Trek's 55th anniversary)




Join Paramount+ and fans from around the world for a live-streamed celebration of Star Trek Day on Wednesday, September 8th at 5:30 PM, PT/8:30 PM, ET. Live from the Skirball Cultural Center in Los Angeles, California, Star Trek Day will be hosted by Wil Wheaton and Mica Burton and feature back-to-back in-person conversations with cast members and creative minds from the Star Trek Universe, legacy moments with iconic cast, plus surprise appearances, announcements and reveals throughout. The live-streamed celebration and additional information on Star Trek Day programming and initiatives can be found at StarTrek.com/Day.

On September 8, 1966, Star Trek graced television screens for the first time with The Man Trap, the pilot episode of Star Trek: The Original Series. On that day, Star Trek creator Gene Roddenberry introduced audiences to a world that championed diversity, inclusion, acceptance and hope. Fifty-five years later, Paramount+ will honor this important day and the franchises enduring legacy, with the services second annual Star Trek Day celebration, providing fans with a memorable way to enjoy and celebrate all things Star Trek.
The following panels will include the casts and creatives from iconic Star Trek television series:
  • Star Trek: Prodigy, with series voice cast including Brett Gray and Dee Bradley Baker, along with executive producers Kevin and Dan Hageman and co-executive producer/director, Ben Hibon.
  • Star Trek: Discovery, with series stars Wilson Cruz, Blu del Barrio and Ian Alexander and co-showrunner and executive producer Michelle Paradise.
  • Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, with series stars Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck, who will be joined by co-showrunners and executive producers Akiva Goldsman and Henry Alonso Myers.
  • Star Trek: Lower Decks, with voice cast members Noël Wells and Eugene Cordero alongside series creator, showrunner and executive producer Mike McMahan.
  • Star Trek: Picard, with series stars Patrick Stewart and Jeri Ryan, co-showrunner and executive producer Akiva Goldsman, and a special live performance from Isa Briones, singing Blue Skies, which was featured in the Picard season one finale.
  • Roddenberry Legacy Panel, featuring a conversation with Gene Roddenberrys son and CEO of Roddenberry Entertainment, Rod Roddenberry, alongside Gates McFadden (Star Trek: The Next Generation), LeVar Burton (Star Trek: The Next Generation) and George Takei (Star Trek: The Original Series), as they discuss the Star Trek creators indelible impact on science fiction and culture.
The legacy moments will feature the following iconic Star Trek cast members:
  • Cirroc Lofton from Star Trek: Deep Space Nine
  • Anthony Montgomery from Star Trek: Enterprise
  • Garrett Wang from Star Trek: Voyager
  • George Takei from Star Trek: The Original Series
  • LeVar Burton from Star Trek: The Next Generation
Fans worldwide will be able to live-stream the Star Trek Day celebration panels for free at StarTrek.com/Day. The panels will also be available to stream for free in the U.S. on Paramount+ and Paramount+s Twitch page.

After their initial airing, the panels will be available on-demand on Paramount+s YouTube Channel and on Paramount+.



The entire show is about 2 1/2 hours.

and you can purchase Star Trek merch as well. For those who don't have time to watch it tomorrow, it looks like you can stream it later.

SPECIAL STAR TREK DAY MERCHANDISE AND SALE

On September 8th, fans can use the code STARTREKDAY20 for 20% off sitewide at Shop.StarTrek.com, which includes a curated Star Trek Day collection.

If you do want to see this live, this schedule will tell you exact times when they will start

https://www.startrek.com/day


