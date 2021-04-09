Question about Executive Producers on TV shows
Question about Executive Producers on TV shows
So this came up in a discussion about Mike Richards and Jeopardy.
Richards is/was the executive producer of Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune. In film, an executive producer is a person who is involved in the financing of a project (feel free to correct me if that's wrong), but Richards doesn't bankroll game shows. He was an employee of Sony, which is why they were able to outright fire him. So what does it mean (in TV) that Richards was executive producer?
Discussion then went to what it means that Mariska Hargitay has become an executive producer on SVU. She is still a paid actor on the show. Does she have a greater financial stake in the series now that she is EP? Is she personally investing in the series in conjunction with the title? And what is the difference between an actor getting a producer credit vs EP?
Also, any thoughts/info on actors being EPs/producers in general would be welcome. This discussion was among some very curious people, and they really want to sort this stuff out.
I always figured it was more vanity, and I know someone who got a producing credit on a movie just for being a friend of the director and helping him out on set.
Re: Question about Executive Producers on TV shows
I was going to write something myself, but this answers on Masterclass’ website explains what I would’ve put.
“An executive producer on a TV show has a very different job than an executive producer in the film industry. Like a film executive producer, a TV executive producer is also a high level producer who oversees the production from the top. TV executive producers do not finance the series and focus almost exclusively on the television show’s creative endeavors. A television executive producer is usually the creator, writer, and showrunner of the series, meaning that they not only created the show, they help write the script, and run the day-to-day production operations.”
If they are not the show runner, some EPs (because they have a bunch of shows) are a bit more hands off. I.e. a J.J. Abrahms, Berlanti type.
An actor becoming an EP on a show does give them for of a financial incentive and they have more creative input on the show. In the case of Hargitay… it is a long running show. She is now involved in the creative process of the show and can say have an opinion on what happens to her character and the overall direction of the show. Also incentivized for it. Same thing with Ellen Pompeo in Grey’s Anatomy.
“An executive producer on a TV show has a very different job than an executive producer in the film industry. Like a film executive producer, a TV executive producer is also a high level producer who oversees the production from the top. TV executive producers do not finance the series and focus almost exclusively on the television show’s creative endeavors. A television executive producer is usually the creator, writer, and showrunner of the series, meaning that they not only created the show, they help write the script, and run the day-to-day production operations.”
If they are not the show runner, some EPs (because they have a bunch of shows) are a bit more hands off. I.e. a J.J. Abrahms, Berlanti type.
An actor becoming an EP on a show does give them for of a financial incentive and they have more creative input on the show. In the case of Hargitay… it is a long running show. She is now involved in the creative process of the show and can say have an opinion on what happens to her character and the overall direction of the show. Also incentivized for it. Same thing with Ellen Pompeo in Grey’s Anatomy.
