Re: Question about Executive Producers on TV shows

I was going to write something myself, but this answers on Masterclass’ website explains what I would’ve put.



“An executive producer on a TV show has a very different job than an executive producer in the film industry. Like a film executive producer, a TV executive producer is also a high level producer who oversees the production from the top. TV executive producers do not finance the series and focus almost exclusively on the television show’s creative endeavors. A television executive producer is usually the creator, writer, and showrunner of the series, meaning that they not only created the show, they help write the script, and run the day-to-day production operations.”



If they are not the show runner, some EPs (because they have a bunch of shows) are a bit more hands off. I.e. a J.J. Abrahms, Berlanti type.



An actor becoming an EP on a show does give them for of a financial incentive and they have more creative input on the show. In the case of Hargitay… it is a long running show. She is now involved in the creative process of the show and can say have an opinion on what happens to her character and the overall direction of the show. Also incentivized for it. Same thing with Ellen Pompeo in Grey’s Anatomy.