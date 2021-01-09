DVD Talk Forum

Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) Premieres September 1st

   
Turning Point: 9/11 and the War on Terror (Netflix) Premieres September 1st
This limited series feels fitting for release right now with the withdrawl from Afghanistan and the 20th Anniversary of 9/11. I'm watching the first episode this morning and its very interesting as it goes into not only into the terrorist attacks of 9/11 but the origins of how they happened dating back to the late 70s and 80s in the middle east.

Modern history can be divided into two time frames: before 9/11 and after 9/11. This five-part docuseries from director Brian Knappenberger is a cohesive chronicle of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the U.S., offering illuminating perspectives and personal stories of how the catastrophic events of that day changed the course of the nation. From the Soviet invasion of Afghanistan in 1979 to the country’s breathtaking collapse back into the hands of the Taliban just weeks before the twentieth anniversary of the attacks, history continues to be made.
