Survivor Season 41 -- Premieres 9/22/21

Ready to head back to the island? Jeff Probst is!CBS’ Survivor is (!) returning to screens for it’s 41st season, starting with a two-hour premiere on Wednesday, Sept. 22. But that’s not all. The network announced additional details Monday that are bound shake up the game for its money- and adventure-hungry new crop of castaways.For starters, production has shortened its filming time from 39 days to a “much more dangerous” 26-day game, which willthe pacing of its twists and overall gameplay. (Keep in mind: Building in production time for quarantining cast members is very much a thing these days.) Probst will also break the fourth wall, addressing the audience directly throughout the season to let us in on some of the twists well before the players are made aware.Season 41 will additionally include a brand new interactive element. Fans can test their own skills at home by playing the new “Game Within the Game,” where they can find and decode rebus puzzles hidden inside the episodes.“I cannot remember a time when I’ve been this excited to launch a new season of,” said executive producer and host Jeff Probst in a statement. “features a really likable group of savvyplayers and they are in for the most intense, most difficult and most dangerous season we’ve ever done.”If that wasn’t enough to light your (camp)fire, CBS has also released the names and photos of its diverse new cast, continuing to make good on the network’s promise that at least 50 percent of its reality contestants will be Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) Brad Reese 49, Shawnee, WY RancherDanny McCray 33, Frisco, TX Ex-NFL PlayerDavid Voce 34, Chicago, IL NeurosurgeonDeshawn Radden 26, Miami, FL Medical StudentEric Abraham 50, San Antonio, TX Cyber Security AnalystErika Casupanan 31, Toronto, ON Communications ManagerEvvie Jagoda 28, Arlington, MA Ph.D. StudentGenie Chen 46, Portland, OR Grocery ClerkHeather Aldret 52, Charleston, SC Stay-at-home MomJairus Robinson 20, Oklahoma City, OK College StudentLiana Wallace 20, Washington, D.C. College StudentNaseer Muttalif 37, Morgan Hill, CA Sales ManagerRicard Foyé 31, Sedro-Woolley, WA Flight AttendantSara Wilson 24, Boston, MA Healthcare ConsultantShantel Smith 34, Washington, D.C. PastorSydney Segal 25, Brooklyn, NY Law StudentTiffany Seely 47, Plainview, NY TeacherXander Hastings 21, Chicago, IL App Developer