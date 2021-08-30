Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount +) -- S: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler - From EP Taylor Sheridan - 11/14/21
The full trailer comes out tomorrow. Here's a teaser that was released today.
Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.
Re: Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount +) -- S: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler - From EP Taylor Sheridan - 11/14
I hear Netflix is developing a new show with the creator of Ozark called The Miner of Coaltown. And Apple TV is doing a modern Othello called The Moor of Venicetown.
