Mayor of Kingstown (Paramount +) -- S: Jeremy Renner, Kyle Chandler - From EP Taylor Sheridan - 11/14/21


The full trailer comes out tomorrow. Here's a teaser that was released today.





Mayor of Kingstown follows the McLusky family  power brokers in Kingstown, Michigan where the business of incarceration is the only thriving industry. Tackling themes of systemic racism, corruption and inequality, the series provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.



I hear Netflix is developing a new show with the creator of Ozark called The Miner of Coaltown. And Apple TV is doing a modern Othello called The Moor of Venicetown.
