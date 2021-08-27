Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. (Disney +) -- Premieres 9/8/21

Quote:

"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." - a coming-of-age dramedy inspired by the hit medical series "Doogie Howser, M.D." - follows Lahela "Doogie" Kamealoha, a 16-year-old prodigy juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager. With the support of her caring and comical 'ohana (family) and friends, Lahela is determined to make the most of her teenage years and forge her own path.



Set in modern-day Hawai'i, "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." is shot on location in O'ahu. Creator and executive producer Kourtney Kang ("How I Met Your Mother," "Fresh Off the Boat") who was born in Hawaii and raised in a Philadelphia suburb by her Irish mom and Korean dad, infuses her own life stories and experiences into this series centered on a mixed-race Asian-American girl.



Peyton Elizabeth Lee ("Andi Mack") stars as the lead alongside a diverse and talented ensemble cast including Kathleen Rose Perkins ("Big Shot") as Dr. Clara Hannon, Jason Scott Lee ("Mulan") as Benny Kamealoha, Matthew Sato ("Hawaii Five-O") as Kai Kamealoha, Wes Tian as Brian Patrick Kamealoha, Emma Meisel ("American Horror Story") as Steph, Mapuana Makia ("Finding 'Ohana") as Noelani and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman ("UnREAL") as Charles. Recurring stars include Alex Aiono ("Finding 'Ohana") as Walter and Ronny Chieng ("Crazy Rich Asians") as Dr. Lee.



Upcoming series guest stars include Randall Park, Max Greenfield, Margaret Cho, Al Harrington, Amy Hill, David S. Jung, Jae Suh Park, Ty Simpkins, Kylie Cantrall and Jake Shimabukuro, among others. Series episodes were directed by Gina Rodriguez (Jane The Virgin); Randall Park (Fresh Off The Boat); as well as executive producers Jake Kasdan; Jesse Bochco and Erin O'Malley.



Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O'Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen serve as executive producers alongside Kang. "Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." is produced by 20th Television, a part of Disney Television Studios.



"Doogie Kamealoha, M.D." starts streaming September 8, exclusively on Disney+ with new episodes Wednesdays.

