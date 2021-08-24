Kin (AMC+) -- S: Charlie Cox, Aidan Gillen, Ciaran Hinds -- Irish Crime Drama -- Premieres 9/9/21

Quote:

Irish gang drama Kin, premiering September 9 on AMC+, unveiled an engrossing trailer and key art for the series today, a first look at a devastating war begun by a murder in a family where loyalty is paramount. Starring Charlie Cox (Daredevil, Boardwalk Empire), Clare Dunne (Herself), Aidan Gillen (Game of Thrones) and Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones, The Terror), Kin charts the lives of the Kinsellas, a small but tight-knit crime family embroiled in a war against a powerful drug kingpin, Eamon Cunningham (Hinds).



A boy is killed and his family embark on a gangland war with an international cartel - a war that is impossible to win. It's David and Goliath. Out-numbered, out-financed and out-gunned, the Kinsellas find themselves holed up in their Dublin stronghold while their businesses fail, and family members and associates are picked off. But they have something the cartel does not: the unbreakable bonds of blood and family. Kin is a world where gangsters are treated like reality stars, with nicknames and celebrity status, where assassins dress up as women, and drug dealers keep exotic pets in their den. A world of drugs and guns and murder and loyalty and family and men... and a woman.



From the producers of Judas and the Black Messiah and Fences, Kin stars a stellar Irish and international cast led by Cox as Michael Kinsella, Gillen as Frank Kinsella, Hinds as Eamon Cunningham, Dunne as Amanda Kinsella, Sam Keeley (The Cured) as Eric "Viking" Kinsella, Emmett J. Scanlan (Peaky Blinders) as Jimmy Kinsella, Maria Doyle Kennedy (Orphan Black, Outlander) as Bridget "Birdy" Goggins, Hannah Adeogun (Women on the Verge) as Anna Areoye and newcomer Yasmin Seky as Nikita Murphy. Shot in Dublin, the eight-part drama series is set against a stunning Ireland backdrop.



Peter McKenna (The Last Kingdom, Red Rock) serves as showrunner/executive producer, writer, and co-creator, alongside Ciarán Donnelly (Altered Carbon, Vikings) who also serves as co-creator.

