Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21

Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.



· Abraham Lim as Ben Park

· Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer

· Betty Gabriel as Sophie Brewer

· Camaron Engels as Ethan Brewer

· Daniel Henshall as Simon Oxley

· Ian Meadows as Matt Aldin

· Jaylin Fletcher as Kai Brewer

· Jessica Collins as Emma Beesley

· Motell Foster as Curtis Hamilton

· Phoenix Raei as Roshan Amir

· Zoe Kazan as Pia Brewer



· Brad Anderson as DIR

· Christian White as CRTR/CO-PROD

· David Heyman as EP

· Emma Freeman as DIR

· Joanna Werner as PROD

· Tom Hoffie as PROD

· Tom Winchester as EP

· Tony Ayres as CRTR/EP