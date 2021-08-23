Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21
Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21
Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Abraham Lim as Ben Park
· Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer
· Betty Gabriel as Sophie Brewer
· Camaron Engels as Ethan Brewer
· Daniel Henshall as Simon Oxley
· Ian Meadows as Matt Aldin
· Jaylin Fletcher as Kai Brewer
· Jessica Collins as Emma Beesley
· Motell Foster as Curtis Hamilton
· Phoenix Raei as Roshan Amir
· Zoe Kazan as Pia Brewer
CREW INFORMATION:
· Brad Anderson as DIR
· Christian White as CRTR/CO-PROD
· David Heyman as EP
· Emma Freeman as DIR
· Joanna Werner as PROD
· Tom Hoffie as PROD
· Tom Winchester as EP
· Tony Ayres as CRTR/EP
