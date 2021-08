Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21

Quote:

Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Abraham Lim as Ben Park

Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer

Betty Gabriel as Sophie Brewer

Camaron Engels as Ethan Brewer

Daniel Henshall as Simon Oxley

Ian Meadows as Matt Aldin

Jaylin Fletcher as Kai Brewer

Jessica Collins as Emma Beesley

Motell Foster as Curtis Hamilton

Phoenix Raei as Roshan Amir

Zoe Kazan as Pia Brewer



CREW INFORMATION:

Brad Anderson as DIR

Christian White as CRTR/CO-PROD

David Heyman as EP

Emma Freeman as DIR

Joanna Werner as PROD

Tom Hoffie as PROD

Tom Winchester as EP

Tony Ayres as CRTR/EP