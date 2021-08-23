DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21

   
Old 08-23-21, 06:34 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 35,284
Likes: 0
Received 1,434 Likes on 982 Posts
Clickbait (Netflix) S: Adrian Grenier, Zoe Kazan, Betty Gabriel - premieres 8/25/21


Nick Brewer (Adrian Grenier) is a loving father, husband, and brother, who one day suddenly and mysteriously disappears. A video appears on the internet of the badly beaten Nick holding a card that says "I abuse women. At 5 million views, I die". Is this a threat or confession? Or both? As his sister (Zoe Kazan) and wife (Betty Gabriel) rush to find and save him, they uncover a side of Nick they didn't know existed. An eight-episode limited series told from revolving points of view, Clickbait is a compelling, high stakes thriller that explores the ways in which our most dangerous and uncontrolled impulses are fueled in the age of social media, revealing the ever-widening fractures we find between our virtual and real-life personas.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Abraham Lim as Ben Park
· Adrian Grenier as Nick Brewer
· Betty Gabriel as Sophie Brewer
· Camaron Engels as Ethan Brewer
· Daniel Henshall as Simon Oxley
· Ian Meadows as Matt Aldin
· Jaylin Fletcher as Kai Brewer
· Jessica Collins as Emma Beesley
· Motell Foster as Curtis Hamilton
· Phoenix Raei as Roshan Amir
· Zoe Kazan as Pia Brewer

CREW INFORMATION:
· Brad Anderson as DIR
· Christian White as CRTR/CO-PROD
· David Heyman as EP
· Emma Freeman as DIR
· Joanna Werner as PROD
· Tom Hoffie as PROD
· Tom Winchester as EP
· Tony Ayres as CRTR/EP
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.