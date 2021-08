The Chair (Netflix) S: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, C: Amanda Peet, EP: Benioff/Weiss

Quote:

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. Starring Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla, The Chair premieres on Netflix August 20th.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

Bob Balaban as Elliot Rentz

Bob Stephenson as Horatio

David Morse as Paul Larson

Ella Rubin as Dafna

Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee "Ju Ju" Kim

Holland Taylor as Joan Hambling

Jay Duplass as Dobson

Ji Yong Lee as Habi

Mallory Low as Lilah

Marcia DeBonis as Laurie

Nana Mensah as Yasmin "Yaz" McKay

Ron Crawford as John McHale

Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon



CREW INFORMATION:

Amanda Peet as CRTR/EP

Annie Julia Wyman as CRTR

Bernie Caulfield as EP

D.B. Weiss as EP

Daniel Gray Longino as DIR/EP

David Benioff as EP

Sandra Oh as EP