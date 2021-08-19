The Chair (Netflix) S: Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, C: Amanda Peet, EP: Benioff/Weiss

Quote:

The Chair follows Dr. Ji-Yoon Kim (Sandra Oh) as she navigates her new role as the Chair of the English department at prestigious Pembroke University. Ji-Yoon is faced with a unique set of challenges as the first woman to chair the department, and as one of the few staff members of color at the university. Starring Sandra Oh, Jay Duplass, Holland Taylor, Bob Balaban, Nana Mensah, David Morse, and Everly Carganilla, The Chair premieres on Netflix August 20th.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Bob Balaban as Elliot Rentz

· Bob Stephenson as Horatio

· David Morse as Paul Larson

· Ella Rubin as Dafna

· Everly Carganilla as Ju-Hee "Ju Ju" Kim

· Holland Taylor as Joan Hambling

· Jay Duplass as Dobson

· Ji Yong Lee as Habi

· Mallory Low as Lilah

· Marcia DeBonis as Laurie

· Nana Mensah as Yasmin "Yaz" McKay

· Ron Crawford as John McHale

· Sandra Oh as Ji-Yoon



CREW INFORMATION:

· Amanda Peet as CRTR/EP

· Annie Julia Wyman as CRTR

· Bernie Caulfield as EP

· D.B. Weiss as EP

· Daniel Gray Longino as DIR/EP

· David Benioff as EP

· Sandra Oh as EP