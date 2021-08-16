Field of Dreams TV series picked up by Peacock from creator Mike Schur
#1
DVD Talk God
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,601
Received 1,044 Likes on 777 Posts
Field of Dreams TV series picked up by Peacock from creator Mike Schur
https://deadline.com/2021/08/field-o...er-1234815663/
Peacock has given a straight-to-series order to Field of Dreams, based on Universals Oscar-nominated film, from The Good Place creator Michael Schur, the films producer Lawrence Gordon and Universal TV.
Written by Schur, the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.
The pickup comes amid a surge in popularity for the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner following baseballs Field of Dreams game last week between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which aired in primetime on Fox. It was the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball telecast on any network since 2005, according to Nielsen, and Foxs most-streamed regular-season game in its history.
Schur will executive produce the series via his Fremulon, along with Gordon for The Gordon Company, David Miner and former The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.
Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist, said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Its whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and were looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.
This marks the second Peacock series green light for an adaptation of a marquee title from the Universal movie library developed by an A-list creator on the Universal Studio Group roster, following the June pickup of Seth MacFarlanes Ted. Like the Ted movies, Field of Dreams is streaming on Peacock.
Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur, said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.
Field of Dreams is Schurs second series at Peacock, joining Rutherford Falls from Sierra Teller Ornelas and Ed Helms that was recently renewed for a second season.
The 1989 sports fantasy Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson based on W. P. Kinsellas 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. It stars Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.
Written by Schur, the series will reimagine the mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that makes the movie so enduring and beloved.
The pickup comes amid a surge in popularity for the 1989 film starring Kevin Costner following baseballs Field of Dreams game last week between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox, which aired in primetime on Fox. It was the most-watched regular-season Major League Baseball telecast on any network since 2005, according to Nielsen, and Foxs most-streamed regular-season game in its history.
Schur will executive produce the series via his Fremulon, along with Gordon for The Gordon Company, David Miner and former The Good Place EP Morgan Sackett. Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, is the studio.
Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist, said Lisa Katz, President, NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. Its whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and were looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.
This marks the second Peacock series green light for an adaptation of a marquee title from the Universal movie library developed by an A-list creator on the Universal Studio Group roster, following the June pickup of Seth MacFarlanes Ted. Like the Ted movies, Field of Dreams is streaming on Peacock.
Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal Film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur, said Erin Underhill, President, Universal Television. His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.
Field of Dreams is Schurs second series at Peacock, joining Rutherford Falls from Sierra Teller Ornelas and Ed Helms that was recently renewed for a second season.
The 1989 sports fantasy Field of Dreams was written and directed by Phil Alden Robinson based on W. P. Kinsellas 1982 novel Shoeless Joe. It stars Costner as a farmer who builds a baseball field in his cornfield that attracts the ghosts of baseball legends.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off