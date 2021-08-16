NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ (HBO) - D: Spike Lee - docuseries - premieres 8/22/21

Quote:

NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½, a four-part documentary essay produced and directed by acclaimed director Spike Lee (HBO’s 4 Little Girls, When The Levees Broke) is a rich tapestry of New York City in the 21st century, weaving together the stories, memories, and insights of those who were eyewitnesses to New York’s greatest challenges.



Lee conducted over 200 interviews for the documentary series which features first-hand accounts from residents of all walks of life, including first responders, politicians, and journalists alongside Lee and his own family and friends, complemented by a treasure trove of visual imagery. The quintessential New York filmmaker uses his unique sensibilities to craft a multi-faceted mosaic of the city as it deals with some of the most life-changing events of the last twenty years.



Beginning with the ongoing global pandemic and the urgency of the Black Lives Matter movement, Lee traverses through time to the devastating terrorist attacks of 9/11. This provocative series is an epic chronicle of life, loss, and survival in what Lee calls “the greatest city on this God’s earth," capturing the flavor and heart of New York City, exploring its resilience and grit, and affirming its innate ability to rebound, rebuild and endure.



Lending their opinions and insights to NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½ is a chorus of voices that mirrors the diversity of the city itself. Interviewees include Jon Stewart, Rosie Perez, Jeffrey Wright, John Turturro; politicians Chuck Schumer, Bill De Blasio, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ron Kim, Mondaire Jones, Stacey Plaskett, Ritchie Torres, Muriel Bowser; medical professionals Dr. Anthony Fauci, Dr. Ian Lipkin, Dr. Fritz Francois; NYFD members; machine operators from Ground Zero; engineers and architects; news anchors and reporters.



HBO Documentary Films presents a 40 Acres and a Mule production, NYC EPICENTERS 9/11➔2021½, director and producer, Spike Lee; director of photography, Felipe Vara De Rey and Kerwin Devonish; editor, Adam Gough; original music composer, Terence Blanchard; co-producer, Jason Sokoloff; archival producer, Judy Aley.