Brand New Cherry Flavor (Netflix) Horror/Drama - S: Rosa Salazar -- 8/21 (8 eps)

If watching a person repeatedly vomit up newborn kittens is something that strikes your fancy, then this stylish 8 episode series should be right up your alley. It certainly was up mine. Uncompromisingly dark and aggressively bizarre to the point of absurdity,based on a novel by the same title,borrows freely from Davids Lynch and Cronenberg (including a very Cronenberg-ian sex scene) with some George Romero-esque zombie antics thrown in for good measure. If you're into this kind of stuff then it's rarely boring, but it never really comes together at the end to form a unique or powerful vision. Whereas Lynch and Cronenberg seem fully immersed in their off-kilter cinematic worlds, this series at times seems to be throwing in the weird stuff just for the sake of being weird and hip. And the tonal shifts into goofy black comedy tend to undercut the more serious nature of the material. The series is a hodgepodge of inspired elements that can be exhilarating when it gets it right but sometimes veers too far into cliche horror movie territory.Rosa Salazar gives her all in the lead role (and her wide eyes actually seem to get cartoonishly wider here than they were in), but her character's behavior doesn't seem consistent or realistic at times. There are moments when she reacts like a normal person would to the off-the-wall nuttiness around her, but other times when she seems strangely unfazed by it all. Regardless, Salazar manages to hold your attention throughout in the type of gutsy performance that not many actresses could stomach. As her nemesis, Eric Lange is sufficiently smarmy as the Hollywood wheeler and dealer who knows how to bust out the charm until things don't go his way. The standout though is Catherine Keener as the enigmatic Boro, who brings a decidedly matter-of-fact evilness to her been-there, seen-it-all character.