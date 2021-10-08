Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,688
Received 290 Likes on 253 Posts
Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Raylen Givens, first scene with the draw at the Miami restaurant table in Justified. Ive rewound that scene many times.
#2
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Sounds like I'm piggybacking, but I was going Deadwood before I opened the thread.
#4
DVD Talk Legend
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: Colorado
Posts: 18,064
Received 743 Likes on 517 Posts
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Why America is not the greatest country - The Newsroom
#5
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,688
Received 290 Likes on 253 Posts
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
^ I remember that. I saw first few eps, never stuck, but that line did.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off