Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)

TV Talk

Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)

   
08-10-21, 09:09 PM
Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Raylen Givens, first scene with the draw at the Miami restaurant table in Justified. Ive rewound that scene many times.
08-10-21, 09:15 PM
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Sounds like I'm piggybacking, but I was going Deadwood before I opened the thread.
08-10-21, 09:18 PM
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Freaks and Geeks was not bad.
08-10-21, 09:29 PM
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
Why America is not the greatest country - The Newsroom
08-10-21, 09:31 PM
Re: Best opening scene in ANY tv show? (Broadcast, Cable, streaming, etc.)
^ I remember that. I saw first few eps, never stuck, but that line did.
