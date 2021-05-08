DVD Talk Forum

Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) - created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt - premieres 8/6/21

Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) - created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt - premieres 8/6/21

   
Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) - created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt - premieres 8/6/21
With better luck, choices, or posture, Josh Corman couldve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both. Watch Mr. Corman, premiering August 6 on Apple TV+.

From writer, director, executive producer, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("500 Days of Summer, Inception, Don Jon), "Mr. Corman" follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things havent been going his way lately  his lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings  rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before theyre senior citizens.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alexander Jo
· Arturo Castro as Victor
· Bobby "Logic" Hall
· Debra Winger
· Hector Hernandez
· Jamie Chung
· Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman
· Juno Temple
· Shannon Woodward

CREW INFORMATION:
· Bruce Eric Kaplan as EP
· Inman Young as EP
· Joseph Gordon-Levitt as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Ravi Nandan as EP
