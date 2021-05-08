Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) - created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt - premieres 8/6/21
Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) - created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt - premieres 8/6/21
With better luck, choices, or posture, Josh Corman couldve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both. Watch Mr. Corman, premiering August 6 on Apple TV+.
From writer, director, executive producer, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("500 Days of Summer, Inception, Don Jon), "Mr. Corman" follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things havent been going his way lately his lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before theyre senior citizens.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Alexander Jo
· Arturo Castro as Victor
· Bobby "Logic" Hall
· Debra Winger
· Hector Hernandez
· Jamie Chung
· Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman
· Juno Temple
· Shannon Woodward
CREW INFORMATION:
· Bruce Eric Kaplan as EP
· Inman Young as EP
· Joseph Gordon-Levitt as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)
· Ravi Nandan as EP
