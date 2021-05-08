Mr. Corman (Apple TV+) - created by and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt - premieres 8/6/21

Quote:

With better luck, choices, or posture, Josh Corman couldve been a rock star. Now he teaches fifth grade, and struggles to find happiness and meaning in a world that sometimes feels short on both. Watch Mr. Corman, premiering August 6 on Apple TV+.



From writer, director, executive producer, and starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt ("500 Days of Summer, Inception, Don Jon), "Mr. Corman" follows the days and nights of Josh Corman, an artist at heart but not by trade. Things havent been going his way lately  his lifelong dream of a career in music didn't pan out and he finds himself teaching fifth grade at a school in the San Fernando Valley, his ex-fiancé Megan has moved out and his high school buddy has moved in. Aware that he still has a lot to be thankful for, Josh struggles nevertheless through universal feelings of anxiety, loneliness and self-doubt. Darkly funny, oddly beautiful and deeply heartfelt, this relatable comedy-drama speaks for our contemporary generation of 30-somethings  rich with good intentions, poor with student loans and working to become grown-ups sometime before theyre senior citizens.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Alexander Jo

· Arturo Castro as Victor

· Bobby "Logic" Hall

· Debra Winger

· Hector Hernandez

· Jamie Chung

· Joseph Gordon-Levitt as Josh Corman

· Juno Temple

· Shannon Woodward



CREW INFORMATION:

· Bruce Eric Kaplan as EP

· Inman Young as EP

· Joseph Gordon-Levitt as CRTR/EP/DIR (Pilot)

· Ravi Nandan as EP