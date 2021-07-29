Archer (FXX) -- Season 12 Thread -- premieres 8/25/21

Quote:

The "world's greatest spy" is back (his words, not ours). New season of Archer premieres August 25th on FXX and next day on FX on Hulu.



In season 12 of FXX‘s comedy Archer, “Sterling Archer“ and gang face a new threat: a spy conglomerate known as IIA (International Intelligence Agency). With a limited number of spy jobs up for grabs, can the Agency compete against the soulless vultures of IIA, or will our mom-and-pop spy agency be the next to get swallowed alive?