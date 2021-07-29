Waterworld TV series in the works
More than 25 years after Waterworld hit theaters, producer John Davis is ready to return to the open seas, as he's developing a Waterworld streaming series that has Dan Trachtenberg attached to direct. "We're going to do the streaming version of that movie, the continuation of that movie," said Davis.
It's from one of the producers of the original movie.
Oddly I kind of enjoy Waterworld actually. Its kind of an interesting concept, and maybe itll work better as a series that has more time to flesh out the universe.
