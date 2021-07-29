DVD Talk Forum

Waterworld TV series in the works

Waterworld TV series in the works

   
Waterworld TV series in the works



More than 25 years after Waterworld hit theaters, producer John Davis is ready to return to the open seas, as he's developing a Waterworld streaming series that has Dan Trachtenberg attached to direct. "We're going to do the streaming version of that movie, the continuation of that movie," said Davis.



It's from one of the producers of the original movie.

Re: Waterworld TV series in the works
Re: Waterworld TV series in the works
Oddly I kind of enjoy Waterworld actually. Its kind of an interesting concept, and maybe itll work better as a series that has more time to flesh out the universe.
