Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
This is terrible news. Given this happened 8 hours ago and no news yet Im a bit worried. He was in really good shape after NOBODY.
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Updated stories corrected that he was shooting in NM.
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
TMZ posted the initial info, Deadline confirmed the location. Either way, hope he pulls through, have enjoyed the guys work for decades and he seems like a good guy whose just now getting the recognition he deserves.
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
https://deadline.com/2021/07/bob-ode...al-1234801211/
https://www.tmz.com/2021/07/27/bob-o...ter-call-saul/
Here are the most recent updates.
