Bob Odenkirk hospitalized

Bob Odenkirk hospitalized

   
07-27-21, 10:20 PM
DJariya
 
Bob Odenkirk hospitalized


No details yet on his condition. You can read the link for more.
07-27-21, 10:27 PM
Gizmo
 
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
This is terrible news. Given this happened 8 hours agoand no news yet Im a bit worried. He was in really good shape after NOBODY.
07-27-21, 10:44 PM
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Hope he's alright. He was apparently on set in New Mexico, if this were LA more info would have leaked out.
07-27-21, 10:45 PM
DJariya
 
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Originally Posted by RichC2 View Post
Hope he's alright. He was apparently on set in New Mexico, if this were LA more info would have leaked out.
Edit: Nevermind. TMZ changed it.
07-27-21, 10:46 PM
Koby
 
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Hope he's okay! Still no word on the cause?
07-27-21, 10:46 PM
Decker
 
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Updated stories corrected that he was shooting in NM.
07-27-21, 10:47 PM
Gizmo
 
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
Originally Posted by DJariya View Post
Incorrect. he was filming on the Sony lot in LA.
Now its on New Mexicowhat poor info they had.

Some are saying its really hot, so maybe heat exhaustion.
07-27-21, 10:49 PM
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
TMZ posted the initial info, Deadline confirmed the location. Either way, hope he pulls through, have enjoyed the guys work for decades and he seems like a good guy whose just now getting the recognition he deserves.
07-27-21, 10:54 PM
DJariya
 
Re: Bob Odenkirk hospitalized
https://deadline.com/2021/07/bob-ode...al-1234801211/

https://www.tmz.com/2021/07/27/bob-o...ter-call-saul/


Here are the most recent updates.

