26 CBS Storybreak Books turned into Episodes
#1
Cool New Member
Thread Starter
Join Date: Nov 2013
Posts: 39
Likes: 0
Received 0 Likes on 0 Posts
26 CBS Storybreak Books turned into Episodes
Hi everybody,
the 26 CBS Storybreak Books will turn into Episodes.
What do you think.1.The Great Ringtail Garbage Caper is based on Timothy Foote
2.Yeh-Shen: A Cinderella Story from China is based on Ai-Ling Louie
3.Robbut: A Tale of Tails is based on Robert Lawson
4.How to Eat Fried Worms is based on Thomas Rockwell
5.Zucchini is based on Barbara Dana
6.Hank the Cowdog is based on John R. Erickson
7.The Double Disappearance of Walter Fozbek is based on Steve Senn
8.Chocolate Fever is based on Robert Kimmel Smith
9.Dragon's Blood is based on Jane Yolen
10.Arnold of the Ducks is based on Mordicai Gerstein
11.C.LU.T.Z. is based on Marilyn Z. Wilkes
12.Witch-Cat is based on Joan Davenport Carris
13.The Pig Plantagenet is based on Allen Andrews
14.Harry, The Fat Bear Spy is based on Gahan Wilson
15.Hugh Pine is based on Janwillem Van de Wetering
16.The Roquefort Gang is based on Sandy Clifford
17.Jeffrey's Ghost and the Leftover Baseball Team is based on David A. Adler
18.Mama Don't Allow is based on Thacher Hurd
19.Max and Me and the Time Machine is based on Bob Ruddick and Gery Greer
20.Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy and the Camel with the Wrinkled Knees is based on Johnny Gruelle
21.Ratha's Creature is based on Clare Bell
22.The Monster's Ring is based on Bruce Coville
23.The Shy Stegosaurus of Cricket Creek is based on Evelyn Sibley Lampman
24.The Gammage Cup is based on Carol Kendall and Erik Blegvad
25.Grinny is based on Nicholas Fisk
26.What Happened in Hamelin is based on Gloria Skurzynski
the 26 CBS Storybreak Books will turn into Episodes.
What do you think.1.The Great Ringtail Garbage Caper is based on Timothy Foote
2.Yeh-Shen: A Cinderella Story from China is based on Ai-Ling Louie
3.Robbut: A Tale of Tails is based on Robert Lawson
4.How to Eat Fried Worms is based on Thomas Rockwell
5.Zucchini is based on Barbara Dana
6.Hank the Cowdog is based on John R. Erickson
7.The Double Disappearance of Walter Fozbek is based on Steve Senn
8.Chocolate Fever is based on Robert Kimmel Smith
9.Dragon's Blood is based on Jane Yolen
10.Arnold of the Ducks is based on Mordicai Gerstein
11.C.LU.T.Z. is based on Marilyn Z. Wilkes
12.Witch-Cat is based on Joan Davenport Carris
13.The Pig Plantagenet is based on Allen Andrews
14.Harry, The Fat Bear Spy is based on Gahan Wilson
15.Hugh Pine is based on Janwillem Van de Wetering
16.The Roquefort Gang is based on Sandy Clifford
17.Jeffrey's Ghost and the Leftover Baseball Team is based on David A. Adler
18.Mama Don't Allow is based on Thacher Hurd
19.Max and Me and the Time Machine is based on Bob Ruddick and Gery Greer
20.Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy and the Camel with the Wrinkled Knees is based on Johnny Gruelle
21.Ratha's Creature is based on Clare Bell
22.The Monster's Ring is based on Bruce Coville
23.The Shy Stegosaurus of Cricket Creek is based on Evelyn Sibley Lampman
24.The Gammage Cup is based on Carol Kendall and Erik Blegvad
25.Grinny is based on Nicholas Fisk
26.What Happened in Hamelin is based on Gloria Skurzynski
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off