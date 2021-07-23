26 CBS Storybreak Books turned into Episodes

the 26 CBS Storybreak Books will turn into Episodes.



1.The Great Ringtail Garbage Caper is based on Timothy Foote



2.Yeh-Shen: A Cinderella Story from China is based on Ai-Ling Louie



3.Robbut: A Tale of Tails is based on Robert Lawson



4.How to Eat Fried Worms is based on Thomas Rockwell



5.Zucchini is based on Barbara Dana



6.Hank the Cowdog is based on John R. Erickson



7.The Double Disappearance of Walter Fozbek is based on Steve Senn



8.Chocolate Fever is based on Robert Kimmel Smith



9.Dragon's Blood is based on Jane Yolen



10.Arnold of the Ducks is based on Mordicai Gerstein



11.C.LU.T.Z. is based on Marilyn Z. Wilkes



12.Witch-Cat is based on Joan Davenport Carris



13.The Pig Plantagenet is based on Allen Andrews



14.Harry, The Fat Bear Spy is based on Gahan Wilson



15.Hugh Pine is based on Janwillem Van de Wetering



16.The Roquefort Gang is based on Sandy Clifford



17.Jeffrey's Ghost and the Leftover Baseball Team is based on David A. Adler



18.Mama Don't Allow is based on Thacher Hurd



19.Max and Me and the Time Machine is based on Bob Ruddick and Gery Greer



20.Raggedy Ann and Raggedy Andy and the Camel with the Wrinkled Knees is based on Johnny Gruelle



21.Ratha's Creature is based on Clare Bell



22.The Monster's Ring is based on Bruce Coville



23.The Shy Stegosaurus of Cricket Creek is based on Evelyn Sibley Lampman



24.The Gammage Cup is based on Carol Kendall and Erik Blegvad



25.Grinny is based on Nicholas Fisk



26.What Happened in Hamelin is based on Gloria Skurzynski