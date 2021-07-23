SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21

premiered last Friday on SYFY and airs weekly.follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and fixing the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure - and closings -- even as they struggle with demons of their own.