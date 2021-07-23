DVD Talk Forum

SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21

   
SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21
SurrealEstate premiered last Friday on SYFY and airs weekly.

https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/surrea...y-how-to-watch


SurrealEstate follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and fixing the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure - and closings -- even as they struggle with demons of their own.
Re: SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21
Didn't see a thread for this new scripted SYFY series and thought the pilot last week was entertaining. I got heavy Haven vibes with vague nods to the X-Files. A man and woman sell haunted real estate listings, often having to solve the ghost problems before selling the property. Hints of a backstory and ongoing plot threads, so lightly serialized.
