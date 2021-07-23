SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21
#1
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 24,413
Received 279 Likes on 240 Posts
SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21
SurrealEstate premiered last Friday on SYFY and airs weekly.
https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/surrea...y-how-to-watch
SurrealEstate follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and fixing the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure - and closings -- even as they struggle with demons of their own.
https://www.syfy.com/syfywire/surrea...y-how-to-watch
SurrealEstate follows realtor Nick Roman and an elite team of specialists that handle the cases no one else can: haunted and possessed houses that literally scare would-be buyers away. Researching, investigating and fixing the things that go bump in the night, the team works to create closure - and closings -- even as they struggle with demons of their own.
#2
DVD Talk Legend
Thread Starter
Join Date: Feb 2007
Location: The Phantom Zone
Posts: 24,413
Received 279 Likes on 240 Posts
Re: SurrealEstate (SYFY) - Season One premieres 7/16/21
Didn't see a thread for this new scripted SYFY series and thought the pilot last week was entertaining. I got heavy Haven vibes with vague nods to the X-Files. A man and woman sell haunted real estate listings, often having to solve the ghost problems before selling the property. Hints of a backstory and ongoing plot threads, so lightly serialized.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off