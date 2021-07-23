Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix
#1
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,260
Likes: 0
Received 80 Likes on 68 Posts
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix
The Arcadia trilogy doesnt get mentioned enough on this forum. Its one of the better animated series aimed towards older teens/adults in quite a few years. This movie was a really nice way to wrap up the series.
If you havent watched them and lenjoyed series like Disneys Gargoyles I highly recommend these- there is some really good storytelling here from Guillermo del Toro combined with some nice animation from Dreamworks.
If you havent watched them and lenjoyed series like Disneys Gargoyles I highly recommend these- there is some really good storytelling here from Guillermo del Toro combined with some nice animation from Dreamworks.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off