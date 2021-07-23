Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix

The Arcadia trilogy doesnt get mentioned enough on this forum. Its one of the better animated series aimed towards older teens/adults in quite a few years. This movie was a really nice way to wrap up the series.



If you havent watched them and lenjoyed series like Disneys Gargoyles I highly recommend these- there is some really good storytelling here from Guillermo del Toro combined with some nice animation from Dreamworks.



