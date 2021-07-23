DVD Talk Forum

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix

Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix

   
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,260
Likes: 0
Received 80 Likes on 68 Posts
Trollhunters: Rise of the Titans on Netflix
The Arcadia trilogy doesnt get mentioned enough on this forum. Its one of the better animated series aimed towards older teens/adults in quite a few years. This movie was a really nice way to wrap up the series.

If you havent watched them and lenjoyed series like Disneys Gargoyles I highly recommend these- there is some really good storytelling here from Guillermo del Toro combined with some nice animation from Dreamworks.

Ted Lasso (Apple TV +) -- S: Jason Sudeikis -- From the creator of Scrubs

