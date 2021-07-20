Reservation Dogs (Hulu) - created by Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo - premieres 8/9/21

Quote:

Theyre the best in town, even if its a small town. Watch the OFFICIAL TRAILER for Reservation Dogs, FXs new original comedy from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. Streaming August 9th -- Exclusively on FX on Hulu.



From Sterlin Harjo and Taika Waititi, Reservation Dogs is a half-hour comedy that follows the exploits of four Indigenous teenagers in rural Oklahoma who steal, rob and save in order to get to the exotic, mysterious and faraway land of California. The shows first-of-its-kind Indigenous creative team invites audiences into a surprisingly familiar and funny world.