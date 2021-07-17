McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu) - docuseries with Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben
#1
Moderator
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,811
Likes: 0
Received 1,246 Likes on 857 Posts
McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu) - docuseries with Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben
MCCARTNEY 3,2,1: HULU ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SERIES PREMIERE
Synopsis: Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.
Cast: Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben
Director: Zachary Heinzerling
Crew: Executive produced by Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.
Synopsis: Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.
Cast: Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben
Director: Zachary Heinzerling
Crew: Executive produced by Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off