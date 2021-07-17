McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu) - docuseries with Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben

Quote:

MCCARTNEY 3,2,1: HULU ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SERIES PREMIERE



Synopsis: Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.



Cast: Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben



Director: Zachary Heinzerling



Crew: Executive produced by Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.