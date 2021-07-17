DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu) - docuseries with Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu) - docuseries with Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben

   
Old 07-17-21, 05:24 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,811
Likes: 0
Received 1,246 Likes on 857 Posts
McCartney 3,2,1 (Hulu) - docuseries with Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben
MCCARTNEY 3,2,1: HULU ORIGINAL DOCUMENTARY SERIES PREMIERE

Synopsis: Paul McCartney sits down for a rare in-depth one-on-one with legendary producer Rick Rubin to discuss his groundbreaking work with The Beatles, the emblematic 70s arena rock of Wings and his 50 years and counting as a solo artist. In this six-episode series that explores music and creativity in a unique and revelatory manner, join Paul and Rick for an intimate conversation about the songwriting, influences, and personal relationships that informed the iconic songs that have served as the soundtracks of our lives.

Cast: Paul McCartney and Rick Ruben

Director: Zachary Heinzerling

Crew: Executive produced by Paul McCartney, Rick Rubin, Scott Rodger, Peter Berg, Matthew Goldberg, Brandon Carroll, Jeff Pollack, Frank Marshall and Ryan Suffern with Leila Mattimore serving as co-executive producer.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
The Continental -- John Wick prequel event series -- coming to Starz

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.