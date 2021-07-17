DVD Talk Forum

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+) S: Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key
This new musical comedy series is executive produced by Lorne Michaels and stars Cecily Strong, Keegan-Michael Key, Fred Armisen, Dove Cameron, Jaime Camil, Kristin Chenoweth, Alan Cumming, Ariana DeBose, Ann Harada, Jane Krakowski, and Aaron Tveit.

Hailing from Broadway Video and Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group, Schmigadoon! is co-created by Cinco Paul and Ken Daurio. Paul serves as showrunner, and wrote all of the original songs for the series. Barry Sonnenfeld directs and executive produces. In addition to starring, Strong serves as producer, and Daurio serves as consulting producer and writer. Andrew Singer executive produces with Lorne Michaels on behalf of Broadway Video.
The first two episodes are now available.
