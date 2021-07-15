DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Loki Season 2?

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Loki Season 2?

   
Old 07-15-21, 09:43 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: MA
Posts: 6,157
Received 77 Likes on 55 Posts
Loki Season 2?
I was just on IMDB looking for the run time for the last episode (Ep 6) and noticed that the show is listed as 7 episodes and showing an episode for season 2. Has this been announced or is it a presumption on IMDB's part? I don't want to even look at the last episode thread to see spoilers to check on this...

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9140554/episodes?season=2
jpcamb is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-15-21, 09:45 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Legend
 
Join Date: Jan 2001
Posts: 15,453
Received 270 Likes on 193 Posts
Re: Loki Season 2?
Originally Posted by jpcamb View Post
I was just on IMDB looking for the run time for the last episode (Ep 6) and noticed that the show is listed as 7 episodes and showing an episode for season 2. Has this been announced or is it a presumption on IMDB's part? I don't want to even look at the last episode thread to see spoilers to check on this...

https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9140554/episodes?season=2
It has been renewed for a 2nd season.
Noonan is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) -- created by Mindy Kaling

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.