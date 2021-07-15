Loki Season 2?
Loki Season 2?
I was just on IMDB looking for the run time for the last episode (Ep 6) and noticed that the show is listed as 7 episodes and showing an episode for season 2. Has this been announced or is it a presumption on IMDB's part? I don't want to even look at the last episode thread to see spoilers to check on this...
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9140554/episodes?season=2
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9140554/episodes?season=2
