DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) -- created by Mindy Kaling

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Never Have I Ever (Netflix) -- created by Mindy Kaling

   
Old 07-15-21, 06:41 AM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,788
Likes: 0
Received 1,235 Likes on 852 Posts
Never Have I Ever (Netflix) -- created by Mindy Kaling

After a traumatic year, all an Indian-American teen wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.

PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· John McEnroe as Narrator (Voice)
· Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi
· Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini
· Richa Shukla as Kamala
· Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Venkatesan

CREW INFORMATION:
· David Miner as EP
· Howard Klein as EP
· Lang Fisher as CRTR/EP
· Mindy Kaling as CRTR/EP
· Tristram Shapeero as EP/DIR (Pilot)
I thought there was a thread for this, but I guess not...

I enjoyed the first season and thought it was surprisingly pretty funny. Season two is out today.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.