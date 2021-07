Never Have I Ever (Netflix) -- created by Mindy Kaling

Quote: After a traumatic year, all an Indian-American teen wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

John McEnroe as Narrator (Voice)

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi

Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini

Richa Shukla as Kamala

Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Venkatesan



CREW INFORMATION:

David Miner as EP

Howard Klein as EP

Lang Fisher as CRTR/EP

Mindy Kaling as CRTR/EP

Tristram Shapeero as EP/DIR (Pilot)

I thought there was a thread for this, but I guess not...I enjoyed the first season and thought it was surprisingly pretty funny. Season two is out today.