Never Have I Ever (Netflix) -- created by Mindy Kaling
After a traumatic year, all an Indian-American teen wants is to go from pariah to popular — but friends, family and feelings won’t make it easy on her.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· John McEnroe as Narrator (Voice)
· Maitreyi Ramakrishnan as Devi
· Poorna Jagannathan as Nalini
· Richa Shukla as Kamala
· Sendhil Ramamurthy as Mohan Venkatesan
CREW INFORMATION:
· David Miner as EP
· Howard Klein as EP
· Lang Fisher as CRTR/EP
· Mindy Kaling as CRTR/EP
· Tristram Shapeero as EP/DIR (Pilot)
I enjoyed the first season and thought it was surprisingly pretty funny. Season two is out today.
