Dark Side of the 90s (Vice)

Dark Side of the 90s (Vice)

   
07-14-21, 02:41 PM
Dark Side of the 90s (Vice)
Well it appears Vice is exploiting their niche after success of Dark Side of the Ring with Dark Side of the 90s premiering this Thursday. The first episode is on Youtube focusing on the rise of trash talk tv. I tried linking the Youtube video but it said Age Restricted and had to be watched on the website.
https://www.vicetv.com/en_us/show/dark-side-of-the-90s
https://deadline.com/2020/12/dark-si...fs-1234652001/
Dark Side of the '90s will look at the most captivating pop-culture moments, trends and personalities of the decade through interviews with people who studied the time period. Each episode will dissect the nostalgia, uncovering the surprising dark truths underlying the glitz, the glamour and the headlines. The series is produced by America's Top Dog producer Railsplitter Pictures and Battle of the Blades producer Insight Productions.



