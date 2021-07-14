Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021
#1
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Thread Starter
Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021
Loki and Sylvie finally arrive at the end of their journey, at the Citadel at the End of Time.
Will they finally discover who is behind the Time Variance Authority?
Will they finally discover who is behind the Time Variance Authority?
#3
Moderator
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,777
Likes: 0
Received 1,231 Likes on 850 Posts
Re: Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021
Good to see a confirmation on Season 2.
I thought Majors was great as Kang. Finally, theories turn out to be true! I always wondered why the news broke that he was cast in Quantumania so early, but it makes sense now having appeared here. I can't wait to see more of him in that... or maybe sooner in other projects.
I thought Majors was great as Kang. Finally, theories turn out to be true! I always wondered why the news broke that he was cast in Quantumania so early, but it makes sense now having appeared here. I can't wait to see more of him in that... or maybe sooner in other projects.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off