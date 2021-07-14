Re: Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021

Good to see a confirmation on Season 2.



I thought Majors was great as Kang. Finally, theories turn out to be true! I always wondered why the news broke that he was cast in Quantumania so early, but it makes sense now having appeared here. I can't wait to see more of him in that... or maybe sooner in other projects.