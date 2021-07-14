DVD Talk Forum

Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021

Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021

   
07-14-21, 06:10 AM
Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021
Loki and Sylvie finally arrive at the end of their journey, at the Citadel at the End of Time.

Will they finally discover who is behind the Time Variance Authority?



07-14-21, 06:24 AM
Re: Loki (S1E06) -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021


Oh my god, Sylvie, what have ye done?
07-14-21, 06:48 AM
Re: Loki (S1E06) -- Season Finale -- "For All Time. Always." -- 7/14/2021
Good to see a confirmation on Season 2.

I thought Majors was great as Kang. Finally, theories turn out to be true! I always wondered why the news broke that he was cast in Quantumania so early, but it makes sense now having appeared here. I can't wait to see more of him in that... or maybe sooner in other projects.
