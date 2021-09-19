2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer

Quote:

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.



See the full list of nominees below:



Drama Series

“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)

“Bridgerton” (Netflix)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)

“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)

“Pose” (FX)

“This Is Us” (NBC)



Comedy Series

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)

“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)

“Hacks” (HBO Max)

“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)

“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)

“Pen15” (Hulu)

“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)



Limited Series

“I May Destroy You” (HBO)

“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)

“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)

“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)

“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)



Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)

Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)

Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)

Billy Porter (“Pose”)

Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)



Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)

Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)

Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)

Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)



Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)



Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)

Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)

Jean Smart (“Hacks”)



Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)

Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)

Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)

Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)



Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)

Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)

Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)

Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)



Variety Talk Series

“Conan”

“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“The Last Show With Stephen Colbert”



Competition Program

“The Amazing Race”

“Nailed It”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”



Television Movie

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”

“Oslo”

“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

“Sylvie’s Love”

“Uncle Frank”



Supporting Actor in Drama Series

Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)

O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)

Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)

Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)

Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)



Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)

Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)

Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)

Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)

Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)



Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)

Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)

Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)

Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)

Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)

Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)

Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)

Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)



Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)

Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)

Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)

Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)

Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)



Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)

Paapa Essiedu (” May Destroy You”)

Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)

Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)



Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)

Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)

Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)

Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)

Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)



Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)

Charles Dance (“The Crown”)

Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)

Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)

Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)



Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)

Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)



Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)

Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)

Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)

Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)



Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Jane Adams (“Hacks”)

Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)

Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)

Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)

Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)



Variety Sketch Series

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

“Saturday Night Live”



Variety Special (Live)

Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)

63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Oscars (ABC)

Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)



Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

Hamilton (Disney Plus)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)



Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)

Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)

United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

VICE (Showtime)



Host For a Reality or Competition Program

Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)

Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)

Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)

Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”)

RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)



Animated Program

“Big Mouth” (Netflix)

“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)

“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)

“The Simpsons” (Fox)

“South Park: The Pandemic Special” (HBO Max)



Short Form Animated Program

“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)

“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap” (Disney)

“Once Upon a Snowman” (Disney Plus)

“Robot Chicken” (Adult Swim)



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions,

and Warner Bros. Television

Sara K. White, Production Designer

Christine Foley, Art Director

Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator



The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures

Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer

Martha Sparrow, Art Director

Larry Spittle, Art Director

Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator



Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem

and Zobot Projects

Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer

James F. Truesdale, Art Director

Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator



The Undoing • HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions

Lester Cohen, Production Designer

Doug Huszti, Art Director

Keri Lederman, Set Decorator



Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC

Cary White, Production Designer

Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director

Carla Curry, Set Decorator



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)

Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer

Dominic Devine, Art Director

Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator



The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Martin Childs, Production Designer

Mark Raggett, Art Director

Alison Harvey, Set Decorator



Halston • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Mark Ricker, Production Designer

Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director

Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator



The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.

Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer

Doug Chiang, Production Designer

David Lazan, Art Director

Amanda Serino, Set Decorator



Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose

John Goldsmith, Production Designer

Chris Farmer, Art Director

Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator



The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix

Uli Hanisch, Production Designer

Kai Karla Koch, Art Director

Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator



Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)

Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix

Anne Seibel, Production Designer

Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director

Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator



Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment

Jon Carlos, Production Designer

James Bolenbaugh, Art Director

Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator



Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and

Universal Television

Paul Cripps, Production Designer

Iain White, Art Director



United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Daren Janes, Art Director

Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator



WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mark Worthington, Production Designer

Sharon Davis, Art Director

Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator



Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String

Jack Productions and Avalon Television

Eric Morrell, Production Designer

Veronica Spink, Art Director



The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS • CBS Studios

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Brendan Hurley, Art Director

Riley Mellon, Art Director



The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment

James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer

Ryan Suchor, Art Director

Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator



RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1 • World of Wonder

James McGowan, Production Designer

Gianna Costa, Art Director



Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video

Eugene Lee, Production Designer

Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer

Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer

N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer

Melissa Shakun, Art Director



Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73

Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max

John Shaffner, Production Designer

Greg Grande, Art Director

Daren Janes, Art Director



78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association

Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer

John Zuiker, Senior Art Director



The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer

Kristen Merlino, Art Director

Gloria Lamb, Art Director

Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director



The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

David Rockwell, Production Designer

Joe Celli, Art Director

Alana Billingsley, Art Director

Jason Howard, Set Decorator



Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime •

SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production

Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer

Larry Hartman, Production Designer

Riley Mellon, Art Director

Brendan Hurley, Art Director



Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series

The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television

Kim Miscia, CSA, Casting by

Beth Bowling, CSA, Casting by

John Papsidera, CSA, Original Casting by



Hacks • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts

Entertainment

Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by

Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by



The Kominsky Method • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television

Nikki Valko, CSA, Casting by

Ken Miller, CSA, Casting by

Tara Treacy, CSA, Casting by



Pen15 • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Melissa DeLizia, CSA, Casting by



Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television

Theo Park, Casting by



