2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards, hosted by Cedric the Entertainer, will take place Sept. 19 on CBS and Paramount Plus at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.
See the full list of nominees below:
Drama Series
“The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video)
“Bridgerton” (Netflix)
“The Crown” (Netflix)
“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)
“Lovecraft Country” (HBO)
“The Mandalorian” (Disney Plus)
“Pose” (FX)
“This Is Us” (NBC)
Comedy Series
“Black-ish” (ABC)
“Cobra Kai” (Netflix)
“Emily in Paris” (Netflix)
“Hacks” (HBO Max)
“The Flight Attendant” (HBO Max)
“The Kominsky Method” (Netflix)
“Pen15” (Hulu)
“Ted Lasso” (Apple TV Plus)
Limited Series
“I May Destroy You” (HBO)
“Mare of Easttown” (HBO)
“The Queen’s Gambit” (Netflix)
“The Underground Railroad” (Amazon Prime Video)
“WandaVision” (Disney Plus)
Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”)
Josh O’Connor (“The Crown”)
Regé-Jean Page (“Bridgerton”)
Billy Porter (“Pose”)
Matthew Rhys (“Perry Mason”)
Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Uzo Aduba (“In Treatment”)
Olivia Colman (“The Crown”)
Emma Corrin (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Mj Rodriguez (“Pose”)
Jurnee Smollett (“Lovecraft Country”)
Lead Actor in a Comedy Series
Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)
Michael Douglas (“The Kominsky Method”)
William H. Macy (“Shameless”)
Jason Sudeikis (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Kenan”)
Lead Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (“Shrill”)
Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”)
Allison Janney (“Mom”)
Tracee Ellis Ross (“Black-ish”)
Jean Smart (“Hacks”)
Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Paul Bettany (“WandaVision”)
Hugh Grant (“The Undoing”)
Ewan McGregor (“Halston”)
Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Hamilton”)
Leslie Odom Jr. (“Hamilton”)
Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Michaela Coel (“I May Destroy You”)
Cynthia Erivo (“Genius: Aretha”)
Elizabeth Olsen (“WandaVision”)
Anya Taylor-Joy (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Kate Winslet (“Mare of Easttown”)
Variety Talk Series
“Conan”
“The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”
“Jimmy Kimmel Live”
“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”
“The Last Show With Stephen Colbert”
Competition Program
“The Amazing Race”
“Nailed It”
“RuPaul’s Drag Race”
“Top Chef”
“The Voice”
Television Movie
“Dolly Parton’s Christmas On The Square”
“Oslo”
“Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”
“Sylvie’s Love”
“Uncle Frank”
Supporting Actor in Drama Series
Giancarlo Esposito (“The Mandalorian”)
O-T Fagbenie (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
John Lithgow (“Perry Mason”)
Tobias Menzies (“The Crown”)
Max Minghella (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Chris Sullivan (“This Is Us”)
Bradley Whitford (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Michael K. Williams (“Lovecraft Country”)
Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Gillian Anderson (“The Crown”)
Helena Bonham Carter (“The Crown”)
Madeline Brewer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Aunjanue Ellis (“Lovecraft Country”)
Emerald Fennell (“The Crown”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (“Hacks”)
Brett Goldstein (“Ted Lasso”)
Brendan Hunt (“Ted Lasso”)
Nick Mohammed (“Ted Lasso”)
Paul Reiser (“The Kominsky Method”)
Jeremy Swift (“Ted Lasso”)
Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”)
Bowen Yang (“Saturday Night Live”)
Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series
Aidy Bryant (“Saturday Night Live”)
Hannah Einbinder (“Hacks”)
Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)
Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”)
Cecily Strong (“Saturday Night Live”)
Juno Temple (“Ted Lasso”)
Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”)
Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie
Thomas Brodie Sangster (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Daveed Diggs (“Hamilton”)
Paapa Essiedu (” May Destroy You”)
Jonathan Groff (“Hamilton”)
Evan Peters (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Anthony Ramos (“Hamilton”)
Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie
Renée Elise Goldsberry (“Hamilton”)
Kathryn Hahn (“WandaVision”)
Moses Ingram (“The Queen’s Gambit”)
Julianne Nicholson (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Jean Smart (“Mare Of Easttown”)
Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Don Cheadle (“The Falcon and the Winter Soldier”)
Charles Dance (“The Crown”)
Timothy Olyphant (“The Mandalorian”)
Courtney B. Vance (“Lovecraft Country”)
Carl Weathers (“The Mandalorian”)
Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Mckenna Grace (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Sophie Okonedo (“Ratched”)
Phylicia Rashad (“This Is Us”)
Guest Actor in a Comedy Series
Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)
Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live”)
Morgan Freeman (“The Kominsky Method”)
Daniel Kaluuya (“Saturday Night Live”)
Daniel Levy (“Saturday Night Live”)
Guest Actress in a Comedy Series
Jane Adams (“Hacks”)
Yvette Nicole Brown (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
Bernadette Peters (“Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist”)
Issa Rae (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”)
Maya Rudolph (“Saturday Night Live”)
Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live”)
Variety Sketch Series
“A Black Lady Sketch Show”
“Saturday Night Live”
Variety Special (Live)
Celebrating America – An Inauguration Night Special (Multiple Platforms)
63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Oscars (ABC)
Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Hamilton (Disney Plus)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special
My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix)
Oprah with Megan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS)
Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy (CNN)
United Shades Of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)
VICE (Showtime)
Host For a Reality or Competition Program
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness (“Queer Eye”)
Nicole Byer (“Nailed It!”)
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John, Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”)
Tom Colicchio, Padma Lakshmi, Gail Simmons (“Top Chef”)
RuPaul (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)
Animated Program
“Big Mouth” (Netflix)
“Bob’s Burgers” (Fox)
“Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal” (Adult Swim)
“The Simpsons” (Fox)
“South Park: The Pandemic Special” (HBO Max)
Short Form Animated Program
“Love, Death + Robots” (Netflix)
“Maggie Simpson In: The Force Awakens From Its Nap” (Disney)
“Once Upon a Snowman” (Disney Plus)
“Robot Chicken” (Adult Swim)
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)
The Flight Attendant • After Dark • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions,
and Warner Bros. Television
Sara K. White, Production Designer
Christine Foley, Art Director
Jessica Petruccelli, Set Decorator
The Handmaid’s Tale • Chicago • Hulu • Hulu, MGM, Daniel Wilson Productions, The Littlefield Company, White Oak Pictures
Elisabeth Williams, Production Designer
Martha Sparrow, Art Director
Larry Spittle, Art Director
Rob Hepburn, Set Decorator
Mare Of Easttown • HBO • HBO in association with wiip Studios, The Low Dweller Productions, Juggle Productions, Mayhem
and Zobot Projects
Keith P. Cunningham, Production Designer
James F. Truesdale, Art Director
Edward McLoughlin, Set Decorator
The Undoing • HBO • HBO in association with Made Up Stories, Blossom Films, David E. Kelley Productions
Lester Cohen, Production Designer
Doug Huszti, Art Director
Keri Lederman, Set Decorator
Yellowstone • Going Back To Cali • Paramount Network • Linson Entertainment, Bosque Ranch, Treehouse, 101 Studios, LLC
Cary White, Production Designer
Yvonne Boudreaux, Art Director
Carla Curry, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More)
Bridgerton • After The Rain • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series in association with shondalandmedia Will Hughes-Jones, Production Designer
Dominic Devine, Art Director
Gina Cromwell, Set Decorator
The Crown • War • Netflix • Left Bank Pictures in association with Sony Pictures Television for Netflix Martin Childs, Production Designer
Mark Raggett, Art Director
Alison Harvey, Set Decorator
Halston • Netflix • A Netflix Original Series Mark Ricker, Production Designer
Nithya Shrinivasan, Art Director
Cherish M. Hale, Set Decorator
The Mandalorian • Chapter 13: The Jedi • Disney+ • Lucasfilm Ltd.
Andrew L. Jones, Production Designer
Doug Chiang, Production Designer
David Lazan, Art Director
Amanda Serino, Set Decorator
Perry Mason • Chapter Three • HBO • HBO in association with Team Downey, Dwight Street Book Club, and Inflatable Moose
John Goldsmith, Production Designer
Chris Farmer, Art Director
Halina Siwolop, Set Decorator
The Queen’s Gambit • Netflix • Netflix
Uli Hanisch, Production Designer
Kai Karla Koch, Art Director
Sabine Schaaf, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour)
Emily In Paris • Emily In Paris • Netflix • MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media for Netflix
Anne Seibel, Production Designer
Jean-Yves Rabier, Art Director
Christelle Maisonneuve, Set Decorator
Hacks • Primm • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts Entertainment
Jon Carlos, Production Designer
James Bolenbaugh, Art Director
Ellen Reede Dorros, Set Decorator
Ted Lasso • For The Children • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and
Universal Television
Paul Cripps, Production Designer
Iain White, Art Director
United States Of Al • Pilot • CBS • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Daren Janes, Art Director
Susan Eschelbach, Set Decorator
WandaVision • Disney+ • Marvel Studios Mark Worthington, Production Designer
Sharon Davis, Art Director
Kathy Orlando, Set Decorator
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver • Trump & Election Results / F*ck 2020 • HBO • HBO in association with Sixteen String
Jack Productions and Avalon Television
Eric Morrell, Production Designer
Veronica Spink, Art Director
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert • Dr. Jon Lapook / Performance By Maroon 5 • CBS • CBS Studios
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Riley Mellon, Art Director
The Masked Singer • The Season Premiere – The Masks Return • FOX • FOX Alternative Entertainment
James Pearse Connelly, Production Designer
Ryan Suchor, Art Director
Lisa Nelson, Set Decorator
RuPaul’s Drag Race • Condragulations • Bossy Rossy Ruboot • VH1 • World of Wonder
James McGowan, Production Designer
Gianna Costa, Art Director
Saturday Night Live • Host: Kristen Wiig • NBC • SNL Studios in association with Universal Television and Broadway Video
Eugene Lee, Production Designer
Akira Yoshimura, Production Designer
Keith Ian Raywood, Production Designer
N. Joseph DeTullio, Production Designer
Melissa Shakun, Art Director
Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special
Friends: The Reunion • HBO Max • Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Bright, Kauffman, Crane, Fulwell 73
Productions and Warner Horizon for HBO Max
John Shaffner, Production Designer
Greg Grande, Art Director
Daren Janes, Art Director
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards • NBC • dick clark productions in association with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association
Brian Stonestreet, Production Designer
John Zuiker, Senior Art Director
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards • CBS • Fulwell 73 Productions Misty Buckley, Production Designer
Kristen Merlino, Art Director
Gloria Lamb, Art Director
Matt Steinbrenner, Art Director
The Oscars • ABC • Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences
David Rockwell, Production Designer
Joe Celli, Art Director
Alana Billingsley, Art Director
Jason Howard, Set Decorator
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 • Showtime •
SHOWTIME Presents a CBS Studios Production
Jim Fenhagen, Production Designer
Larry Hartman, Production Designer
Riley Mellon, Art Director
Brendan Hurley, Art Director
Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series
The Flight Attendant • HBO Max • HBO Max in association with Berlanti Productions, Yes, Norman Productions, and Warner Bros. Television
Kim Miscia, CSA, Casting by
Beth Bowling, CSA, Casting by
John Papsidera, CSA, Original Casting by
Hacks • HBO Max • Universal Television in association with Paulilu, First Thought Productions, Fremulon Productions, 3 Arts
Entertainment
Jeanne McCarthy, CSA, Casting by
Nicole Abellera Hallman, CSA, Casting by
The Kominsky Method • Netflix • Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television
Nikki Valko, CSA, Casting by
Ken Miller, CSA, Casting by
Tara Treacy, CSA, Casting by
Pen15 • Hulu • Hulu, Awesomeness TV, Odenkirk Provissiero, Lonely Island Classics Melissa DeLizia, CSA, Casting by
Ted Lasso • Apple TV+ • Apple / Doozer Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television
Theo Park, Casting by
Re: 2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
I see Ted Lasso (+ Sudekis for comedy actor) and Lovecraft Country winning series awards. Glad to see Elizabeth Olsen getting a nod for WandaVision.
Re: 2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
Man, a lot of nominations for The Crown and Handmaid's Tale. They've got 7 of the 8 Supporting Actress nominations.
Re: 2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
Re: 2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
Re: 2021 Emmy nominees -- Show: 9/19/21 -- Host: Cedric the Entertainer
I'm surprised that Hamilton is considered a Variety Special and not a TV Movie. That's weird, and both it and Bo Burnam's Inside are absolutely worthy.
Poor David Byrne, his American Utopia show kicked ass and yet it doesn't stand a chance.
Poor David Byrne, his American Utopia show kicked ass and yet it doesn't stand a chance.
