Re: Sex/Life (Netflix) -- S: Sarah Shahi

I tried checking it out and I have to agree with the critics, it is not that this show is all about the sex and all the nudity that will ruffle some folks' feathers, it is that it is just not a good show. Sarah Shahi is one of those she is so gorgeous it almost hurts to look at her type individuals but even with me being way to honest and admitting that I wanted to see what all the fuss was about and fast forwarding to the well, to the sex scenes scenes, I almost found myself turned off instead of on by the sex in this show. Like I said, there is something off about the show that does not draw me in as a viewer. If you are a prude and offended I would question why you would bother watching a show with Sex in the title, so I suspect it is not that there is a lot of adult content in the show that turns folks off rather that it is just missing that element that pull you into the shows world as a viewer.