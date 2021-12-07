Sex/Life (Netflix) -- S: Sarah Shahi
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 65,053
Received 960 Likes on 719 Posts
Sex/Life (Netflix) -- S: Sarah Shahi
A woman's daring sexual past collides with her married-with-kids present when the bad-boy ex she can't stop fantasizing about crashes back into her life.
This is an 8 episode season and premiered almost a month ago.
Maybe the subject matter doesn't fit the audience of this forum, especially dealing with cheating/infidelity. But, I know this forum has some love for Sarah Shahi.
I saw the trailer yesterday and I'm interested.
Did anyone check this out by some chance?
I see on RT a lot of people hated it or were offended by it. One felt really uncomfortable watching it with this wife.
#3
DVD Talk Platinum Edition
Re: Sex/Life (Netflix) -- S: Sarah Shahi
I tried checking it out and I have to agree with the critics, it is not that this show is all about the sex and all the nudity that will ruffle some folks' feathers, it is that it is just not a good show. Sarah Shahi is one of those she is so gorgeous it almost hurts to look at her type individuals but even with me being way to honest and admitting that I wanted to see what all the fuss was about and fast forwarding to the well, to the sex scenes scenes, I almost found myself turned off instead of on by the sex in this show. Like I said, there is something off about the show that does not draw me in as a viewer. If you are a prude and offended I would question why you would bother watching a show with Sex in the title, so I suspect it is not that there is a lot of adult content in the show that turns folks off rather that it is just missing that element that pull you into the shows world as a viewer.
