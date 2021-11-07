History of the Sitcom (CNN)
This begins tonight with two episodes.
History of the SitcomDocuseries premiere: Take an inside look at how sitcoms helped generations of Americans over the decades; talking heads include Norman Lear, Tina Fey, Lisa Kudrow, Jason Alexander, Kim Fields, Kelsey Grammer, Ted Danson, Dick Van Dyke and more.
I bet this will be as popular as the history of late night show that aired on CNN with zero replies
The sitcom is dead.
Im all for a history of sitcoms but Im not sure they could show us anything that we dont already know. It seems like over the years, any decently successful sitcom has already had plenty of interviews/behind the scenes documentaries/reunion gatherings/ etc. detailing the show. This CNN show would just be a compressed version of all of those.
Of course, I dont know how CNN formats their shows. Maybe itll be far more in-depth than Im imagining.
