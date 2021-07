Re: History of the Sitcom (CNN)

Quote: JeffTheAlpaca Originally Posted by I bet this will be as popular as the history of late night show that aired on CNN with zero replies

The sitcom is dead.Iím all for a history of sitcoms but Iím not sure they could show us anything that we donít already know. It seems like over the years, any decently successful sitcom has already had plenty of interviews/behind the scenes documentaries/reunion gatherings/ etc. detailing the show. This CNN show would just be a compressed version of all of those.Of course, I donít know how CNN formats their shows. Maybe itíll be far more in-depth than Iím imagining.