Scenes from a Marriage (HBO) - limited series - S: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac - September 2021

Scenes from a Marriage (HBO) - limited series - S: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac - September 2021

   
Scenes from a Marriage (HBO) - limited series - S: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac - September 2021

Adapted from Ingmar Bergmans 1973 Swedish classic, developed, written, and directed by Hagai Levi (HBOs In Treatment and Our Boys), and starring Oscar Isaac (HBOs Show Me a Hero) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the shows iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.

Produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO. Executive produced by Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard.
Loki (S1E05) -- Journey Into Mystery -- 7/7/2021

