Scenes from a Marriage (HBO) - limited series - S: Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac - September 2021
Adapted from Ingmar Bergmans 1973 Swedish classic, developed, written, and directed by Hagai Levi (HBOs In Treatment and Our Boys), and starring Oscar Isaac (HBOs Show Me a Hero) and Jessica Chastain (Zero Dark Thirty), Scenes from a Marriage re-examines the shows iconic depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage, and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple.
Produced by Media Res and Endeavor for HBO. Executive produced by Hagai Levi, Amy Herzog, Michael Ellenberg, Lars Blomgren, Jessica Chastain, Oscar Isaac, Daniel Bergman, Blair Breard.
