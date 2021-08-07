DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21

   
Old 07-08-21, 11:10 AM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,995
Received 957 Likes on 716 Posts
Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21








“What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 11:18 AM
  #2  
DVD Talk Special Edition
 
alfredog1976's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jun 2004
Location: Orange County, CA
Posts: 1,286
Received 19 Likes on 13 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
OMG Can't wait!

One of Chadwick's last roles as Starlord/T'Challa
alfredog1976 is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 11:42 AM
  #3  
DVD Talk Hero
 
Join Date: Feb 2000
Location: Rosemount, MN
Posts: 36,968
Received 421 Likes on 265 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Holy fucking shit that looks incredible.

I loved the What If... comics back in the day - cannot wait for this one!
Draven is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 12:02 PM
  #4  
Enormous Genitals
 
Bandoman's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2000
Location: a small cottage on a cul de sac in the lower pits of hell.
Posts: 34,591
Received 145 Likes on 91 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Whoa. Yes, please.
Bandoman is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 12:04 PM
  #5  
DVD Talk Reviewer
 
Kurt D's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2007
Posts: 8,311
Received 194 Likes on 143 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
I might need to resubscribe for this
Kurt D is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 12:15 PM
  #6  
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
 
Decker's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 55,038
Received 1,618 Likes on 1,026 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Originally Posted by Kurt D View Post
I might need to resubscribe for this
You need to resubscribe for Loki,
But yeah, this looks cool.
Decker is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 12:28 PM
  #7  
DVD Talk Legend
 
cultshock's Avatar
 
Join Date: Oct 2002
Location: True North Strong & Free
Posts: 15,472
Received 295 Likes on 216 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
I'm really looking forward to this, I always loved reading the old What If? comics.
cultshock is online now  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 12:59 PM
  #8  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: May 1999
Location: IL
Posts: 2,838
Likes: 0
Received 9 Likes on 9 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
Originally Posted by cultshock View Post
I'm really looking forward to this, I always loved reading the old What If? comics.
Same here. Really stoked my interest in alternative history. Sadly most novels in that genre are no where near as good as the What If...? comics.
mugwump is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 02:54 PM
  #9  
DVD Talk Limited Edition
 
lwhy?'s Avatar
 
Join Date: Sep 2002
Location: Nashville and Crossville, TN
Posts: 6,132
Received 128 Likes on 96 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
I loved reading the What If.....? comics when I was a kid. I can't wait to watch this.
lwhy? is offline  
Reply Like
Old 07-08-21, 03:07 PM
  #10  
DVD Talk Gold Edition
 
Join Date: Jul 1999
Location: Orlando, FL
Posts: 2,090
Likes: 0
Received 15 Likes on 11 Posts
Re: Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
This looks so cool. Anything with more Peggy Carter rocks.
dstrauss is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.