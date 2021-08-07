Marvel Studios What If...? (Disney +) -- Premieres 8/11/21
“What If… ?” features fan-favorite characters, including Peggy Carter, T’Challa, Doctor Strange, Killmonger, Thor and more. The new series, directed by Bryan Andrews with AC Bradley as head writer, features signature MCU action with a curious twist.
Holy fucking shit that looks incredible.
I loved the What If... comics back in the day - cannot wait for this one!
Whoa. Yes, please.
I might need to resubscribe for this
I'm really looking forward to this, I always loved reading the old What If? comics.
I loved reading the What If.....? comics when I was a kid. I can't wait to watch this.
