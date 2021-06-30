DVD Talk Forum

Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21

Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21

   
Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21

Frayed nerves and paranoia infiltrate the TVA as Mobius and Hunter B-15 search for Loki and Silvie.

There is an after credits scene.
Re: Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21
Wow that was a bit unexpected. Hopefully not the last we see of
Spoiler:
Mobius
.
Re: Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21
Lady Sif!

That end credit scene was... interesting.
