Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21
#1
DVD Talk Hero
Thread Starter
Join Date: Jun 2000
Location: Somewhere between Heaven and Hell
Posts: 31,636
Received 200 Likes on 142 Posts
Loki (S1E04) -- The Nexus Event -- 6/30/21
Frayed nerves and paranoia infiltrate the TVA as Mobius and Hunter B-15 search for Loki and Silvie.
There is an after credits scene.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off