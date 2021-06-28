DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Rewatching King of the Hill - Dale would have been a Q Anon/Trump supporter for sure

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Rewatching King of the Hill - Dale would have been a Q Anon/Trump supporter for sure

   
Old 06-28-21, 11:32 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Hall of Fame
Thread Starter
 
Join Date: Mar 2000
Location: Somewhere in the boonies, MA
Posts: 8,210
Likes: 0
Received 74 Likes on 62 Posts
Rewatching King of the Hill - Dale would have been a Q Anon/Trump supporter for sure
Hank probably would have been an independent. I cant honestly see him supporting Trump in any way- I actually have a hard time seeing him supporting Greg Abbott. I think Peggy would have turned Democrat.

Very unique show for its time, and still great- I find myself laughing out loud and Im still only in the first season. Cottons casual racism is almost refreshing compared to what we have going on today.
Eric F is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Rick and Morty - Season 5 - 6/20/21

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.