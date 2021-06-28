Rewatching King of the Hill - Dale would have been a Q Anon/Trump supporter for sure

Hank probably would have been an independent. I cant honestly see him supporting Trump in any way- I actually have a hard time seeing him supporting Greg Abbott. I think Peggy would have turned Democrat.



Very unique show for its time, and still great- I find myself laughing out loud and Im still only in the first season. Cottons casual racism is almost refreshing compared to what we have going on today.