The Winchesters -- Supernatural prequel in development at The CW - Produced by Jensen Ackles

   
The Winchesters -- Supernatural prequel in development at The CW - Produced by Jensen Ackles


It's centered on Mary and John Winchester. Ackles will also be the narrator according to the story.

Ackles wife is also producing with him.
