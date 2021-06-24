DVD Talk Forum

American Horror Stories (Hulu) - anthology episode series - premieres 7/15/21

American Horror Stories (Hulu) - anthology episode series - premieres 7/15/21

   
American Horror Stories (Hulu) - anthology episode series - premieres 7/15/21


American Horror Stories is a spin-off of Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk's award-winning hit anthology series American Horror Story. American Horror Stories is a weekly anthology series that will feature a different horror story each episode.

Every episode brings you a different nightmare. American Horror Stories, a twisted new anthology from Ryan Murphy, streaming July 15 exclusively on #FXonHulu
