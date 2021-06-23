DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Turner & Hooch (Disney +) -- Sequel series to movie -- S: Peck, Fonseca, Lengies -- Premieres 7/21/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Turner & Hooch (Disney +) -- Sequel series to movie -- S: Peck, Fonseca, Lengies -- Premieres 7/21/21

   
Old 06-23-21, 02:00 PM
  #1  
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
 
DJariya's Avatar
 
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,802
Received 935 Likes on 696 Posts
Turner & Hooch (Disney +) -- Sequel series to movie -- S: Peck, Fonseca, Lengies -- Premieres 7/21/21



When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. "Turner & Hooch" stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.



Premieres July 21st

It's going to be a 12 episode seaason
DJariya is online now  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+) -- News, rumors, etc.

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.