Turner & Hooch (Disney +) -- Sequel series to movie -- S: Peck, Fonseca, Lengies -- Premieres 7/21/21
When an ambitious, buttoned-up US Marshal inherits a big unruly dog, he soon realizes the dog he didn't want may be the partner he needs. "Turner & Hooch" stars Josh Peck as Scott Turner, son of Detective Scott Turner portrayed by Tom Hanks in the 1989 film of the same name.
Premieres July 21st
It's going to be a 12 episode seaason
