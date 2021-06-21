'Friends' star James Michael Tyler has stage 4 prostate cancer.
#1
Inane Thread Master, 2018 TOTY
Thread Starter
Join Date: Dec 2003
Location: Are any of us really anywhere?
Posts: 43,180
Received 263 Likes on 230 Posts
'Friends' star James Michael Tyler has stage 4 prostate cancer.
sad. I like him. His bit role on so many of the episodes were very funny.
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/21/enter...cli/index.html
https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/21/enter...cli/index.html
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off