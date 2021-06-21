DVD Talk Forum

'Friends' star James Michael Tyler has stage 4 prostate cancer.

'Friends' star James Michael Tyler has stage 4 prostate cancer.

   
06-21-21
'Friends' star James Michael Tyler has stage 4 prostate cancer.
sad. I like him. His bit role on so many of the episodes were very funny.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/06/21/enter...cli/index.html




