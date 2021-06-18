DVD Talk Forum

Wellington Paranormal (The CW) -- What We Do In The Shadows spinoff -- premiere 7/11/21

Wellington Paranormal (The CW) -- What We Do In The Shadows spinoff -- premiere 7/11/21

   
Wellington Paranormal (The CW) -- What We Do In The Shadows spinoff -- premiere 7/11/21
The horror-comedy WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, a spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film "What We Do In The Shadows," from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement ("Flight of the Conchords") and Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit"), will make its U.S. broadcast debut on The CW with back-to-back original episodes airing Sunday, July 11 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).

Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do in the Shadows movie. It revolves around Officers OLeary (Karen OLeary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both appeared in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabularys paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
Import from New Zealand and already has 3 seasons. This will air on The CW and be available on The CW app and HBO Max the next day.
