Wellington Paranormal (The CW) -- What We Do In The Shadows spinoff -- premiere 7/11/21
Wellington Paranormal (The CW) -- What We Do In The Shadows spinoff -- premiere 7/11/21
The horror-comedy WELLINGTON PARANORMAL, a spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film "What We Do In The Shadows," from award-winning creators Jemaine Clement ("Flight of the Conchords") and Taika Waititi ("Jojo Rabbit"), will make its U.S. broadcast debut on The CW with back-to-back original episodes airing Sunday, July 11 (9:00-9:30pm ET/PT and 9:30-10:00pm ET/PT).
Wellington Paranormal follows the adventures of two incurious police officers from the What We Do in the Shadows movie. It revolves around Officers OLeary (Karen OLeary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), who both appeared in the film. They are hard-working members of the Wellington constabularys paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.
