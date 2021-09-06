Invasion (Apple TV +) -- S: Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson -- Alien invasion series from Simon Kinberg
#1
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,603
Received 893 Likes on 669 Posts
Invasion (Apple TV +) -- S: Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson -- Alien invasion series from Simon Kinberg
Shamier Anderson, Golshifteh Farahani, Sam Neill, Firas Nassar, and Shioli Kutsuna star in this sci-fi drama that will make you question what you would do under extraterrestrial threat. Following multiple storylines across different continents, Invasion takes a global look at how one alien invasion would affect us all.
Premieres this Fall on October 22nd. 10 episodes are being produced. Simon Kinberg is producing it and it has also the creative team behind Hunters and The Alienist.
This is being filmed in New York, Manchester, UK, Morocco and Japan.
https://deadline.com/2020/08/simon-k...st-1203024701/
They resumed filming last August after being shut down due to COVID. That's pretty ambitious to film in 4 countries right now.
#2
DVD Talk God
Join Date: Oct 1999
Location: Arizona
Posts: 76,811
Received 316 Likes on 228 Posts
Re: Invasion (Apple TV +) -- S: Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson -- Alien invasion series from Simon Kinberg
Looks cool. All in for new scifi stuff.
#3
DVD Talk Godfather & 2020 TOTY Winner
Join Date: Aug 1999
Location: Vegas, Baby!
Posts: 54,577
Received 1,516 Likes on 957 Posts
Re: Invasion (Apple TV +) -- S: Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson -- Alien invasion series from Simon Kinberg
That trailer doesn't do much for me. Needs more familiar faces, IMO. Looks pretty generic.
#4
DVD Talk Godfather
Thread Starter
Join Date: Aug 2002
Location: La Palma, CA
Posts: 64,603
Received 893 Likes on 669 Posts
Re: Invasion (Apple TV +) -- S: Sam Neill, Shamier Anderson -- Alien invasion series from Simon Kinberg
https://www.imdb.com/title/tt9737326...=tt_cl_sm#cast
Anderson was just on that Stowaway movie on Netflix, but I had never heard of him prior to that movie.
and it was just a visual teaser. I'm sure we will get something of more substance when it gets closer to air.
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off