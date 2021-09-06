DVD Talk Forum

Go Back  DVD Talk Forum > Entertainment Discussions > TV Talk
Reload this Page >

Loki (S1E01) -- Episode 1 -- 6/9/21

Register
FAQ
Social Groups
Calendar
Search
Today's Posts
Mark Forums Read
TV Talk Talk about Shows on TV

Loki (S1E01) -- Episode 1 -- 6/9/21

   
Old 06-08-21, 04:34 PM
  #1  
Moderator
Thread Starter
 
dex14's Avatar
 
Join Date: Jul 2008
Posts: 34,464
Likes: 0
Received 1,113 Likes on 765 Posts
Loki (S1E01) -- Episode 1 -- 6/9/21

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brothers shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.
I'll update if they announce an episode title.

6 episodes first season. Episodes drop on Wednesdays.
dex14 is offline  
Reply Like
Back to Subforum
TV Talk
View Next Unread
Physical (Apple TV+) - S: Rose Byrne - premieres 6/18/21

Posting Rules
You may not post new threads
You may not post replies
You may not post attachments
You may not edit your posts
BB code is On
Smilies are On
[IMG] code is On
HTML code is On
Trackbacks are Off
Pingbacks are Off
Refbacks are Off

Thread Tools
Search this Thread
Search this Thread:

Advanced Search

Advanced Search

Archive - Advertising - Cookie Policy - Privacy Statement - Terms of Service - Do Not Sell My Personal Information -

Copyright © 2021 MH Sub I, LLC dba Internet Brands. All rights reserved. Use of this site indicates your consent to the Terms of Use.