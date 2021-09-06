Loki (S1E01) -- Episode 1 -- 6/9/21

Quote:

Loki features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brothers shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.