Little Birds (STARZ) -- S: Juno Temple -- premieres 6/6/21

Based on Anaïs Nin's erotic short stories, "Little Birds" follows New York heiress Lucy Savage (Juno Temple) fresh off the transatlantic steamer and ready for love and marriage in exotic climes. But when her husband Hugo (Hugh Skinner) does not receive her in the way she expected, she spins off into the surprising, diverse and degenerate world of Tangier in 1955. Period drama about an ingénue abroad this is not. Instead, "Little Birds" is a modern tale of a woman losing and then finding herself down a mesmerizing rabbit hole. What Lucy discovers is a world in flux, a country quivering on the cusp of independence, populated by a myriad of characters including a provocative dominatrix, Cherifa Lamor (Yumna Marwan) who particularly captures Lucy's imagination. "Little Birds" is a bold and subversive re-invention of melodramafor our times that takes the audience on a witty, moving and provocative journey towards freedom and independence.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Amy Landecker as Vanessa Savage

· David Costabile as Grant Savage

· Hugh Skinner as Hugo Cavendish-Smyth

· Jean-Marc Barr as Secretary Pierre Vaney

· Juno Temple as Lucy Savage Cavendish-Smyth

· Kamel Labroudi as Leo

· Matt Lauria as Bill

· Nina Sosanya as Lili von X

· Raphael Acloque as Adham Abaza

· Rossy De Palma as Contessa Mandrax

· Yumna Marwan as Cherifa Lamour



CREW INFORMATION:

· Anaïs Nin as BOOK

· Kara Manley as EP

· Mark Herbert as EP

· Peter Carlton as EP

· Ruth McCance as EP

· Sophia Al Maria as CRTR

· Stacie Passon as EP/DIR (Pilot)