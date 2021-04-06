Lisey's Story (Apple TV+) -- based on the Stephen King novel -- S: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, EP: Abrams

Quote:

Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.



PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:

· Clive Owen as Scott Landon

· Dane Dehaan as Jim Dooley

· Jennifer Jason Leigh

· Joan Allen as Amanda

· Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon

· Ron Cephas Jones

· Sung Kang as Dan Beckman



CREW INFORMATION:

· Ben Stephenson as EP

· J.J. Abrams as EP

· Juan de Dios Larraín as EP

· Julianne Moore as EP

· Pablo Larraín as DIR/EP

· Stephen King as BOOK/CRTR/EP