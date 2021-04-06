Lisey's Story (Apple TV+) -- based on the Stephen King novel -- S: Julianne Moore, Clive Owen, EP: Abrams
Based on the novel by Stephen King, this terrifying thriller follows widow Lisey Landon (Julianne Moore) as a series of disturbing events revives memories of her marriage to author Scott Landon (Clive Owen) and the darkness that plagued him.
PRINCIPAL CAST INFORMATION:
· Clive Owen as Scott Landon
· Dane Dehaan as Jim Dooley
· Jennifer Jason Leigh
· Joan Allen as Amanda
· Julianne Moore as Lisey Landon
· Ron Cephas Jones
· Sung Kang as Dan Beckman
CREW INFORMATION:
· Ben Stephenson as EP
· J.J. Abrams as EP
· Juan de Dios Larraín as EP
· Julianne Moore as EP
· Pablo Larraín as DIR/EP
· Stephen King as BOOK/CRTR/EP
I know that I've read the book, but even reading the synopsis I still don't remember anything about it. Age is a SOB. I don't have Apple TV+ anyway.
Interesting, it's adapted by Stephen King himself.
