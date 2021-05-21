DVD Talk Forum

Debunking Borat (Amazon Prime) - 05/25/21
These look to be a 6 part documentary from I think culled together footage when Cohen was making the second movie. Alas, the Borat Cinematic Universe.



And tangently related, a very funny acceptance speech from the MTV Awards from Cohen where he brings back his entire gang.

