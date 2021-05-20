Panic (Amazon) -- Series from the writer of Before I Fall -- Premieres 5/28/21
PANIC is a new Amazon Prime Video one-hour drama series, written and created by Lauren Oliver (based on her bestselling novel). It takes place in a small Texas town, where every summer the graduating seniors compete in a series of challenges, winner takes all, which they believe is their one and only chance to escape their circumstances and make their lives better. But this year, the rules have changed the pot of money is larger than ever and the game has become even more dangerous. The players will come face to face with their deepest, darkest fears and be forced to decide how much they are willing to risk in order to win.
Premieres next Friday. 10 episodes will be up.
Apparently there is a lot of interest in this. The trailer has 7.5M views.
